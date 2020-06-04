The staff at South Burlington’s Higher Ground are waiting to get back to the grind. Along with others far and wide, Higher Ground had to close shop because of COVID-19.
To offset the financial hardship for those employees, General Manager Mark Balderston has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $15,000.
As of Tuesday, $11,283 had been raised by 166 people.
“Our employees are the lifeblood of our operation, and they are a big part of what has made Higher Ground so special over the past 22 years,” Balderston wrote on the fundraising site. “Stage crew, security guards, engineers, box office clerks, and bartenders may not be ‘essential’ workers at the moment, but we want to help make sure they are back at their posts when we resume having shows again – so you can see those same familiar faces at your next show.”
The funds will directly help employees and pay for need-based microgrants to staff members who apply. Those who donate $50 or more will be entered to win a weekly drawing for prizes.
“They are really more like a family than a group of people working a second or third job together,” Balderston said. “It’s a high-stress environment – brutally hard work and late nights – but these folks have the amazing ability to do it with smiles on their faces.”
Higher Ground employs about 80-100 part-time staff during the year, but that number tips over 150 for summer shows like Higher Ground Presents’ Ben and Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum, performances at Waterfront Park in Burlington and at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex.
On top of that, there are employees of Higher Grounds’ key partners, additional production support and site security vendors. Higher Ground and Higher Ground Presents has about 10 full-time staff.
These employees are not alone. In April, the nation’s unemployment rate rose to 14.7%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. As of May 21, an additional 2.4 million unemployment claims were filed the week prior, bringing the total loss of jobs at 38 million.
In Vermont, the unemployment rate increased to 15.6% in April, significantly up from the 3.1% reported in March.
Higher Ground has cancelled more than 40 events and postponed others. The venue typically hosts nearly 300 shows at its Williston Road location each year, and 15-20 outdoor concerts each summer. Outdoor events can draw crowds of 3,000-5,000 people, depending on the venue and event.
Despite these challenges, the show(s) must go on, even if they aren’t the planned in-person events. To support local artists, Higher Ground has been live streaming the series, “Waiting is the Hardest Part: Sessions from Beyond the Club,” featuring different artists performing live from their homes.
Long Gone John, Radio Wyrd, Bryan Parmelee, Kids That Fly, Isaac French, Josh Dobbs, The Dead Shakers (solo), The Furniture, and Death Pesos are some of many of the artists that have taken to the virtual stage. Catch the series on Facebook and Instagram nightly at 9 p.m.
Higher Ground also has “The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Live from the Playroom,” encouraging family fun every Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.
“We eagerly await being able to get back together, safely, whenever appropriate,” Balderston said. “It will be a joyous occasion for people all around the state when we can gather and feel the unique camaraderie that comes from attending, playing, or working a show in this world-class musical community.”
Contributions can be made at gofundme.com/f/higher-ground-staff-fund.
Naturally, Higher Ground isn’t the only business finding ways to support local artists. Lawson’s Finest Liquids – brewery, taproom and retail store in Waitsfield – has launched its own virtual music series. The series emulates the Monday Night Music Series that usually takes place in the taproom. The first musical performance was from The Grift, which has its free music download and video on its site.
“When Karen and Sean Lawson reached out asking how Lawson’s Finest could help musicians in this crazy time, we were so grateful,” said Clint Bierman, co-founder of The Grift, in a press release from Lawson’s. “And this new project taps into a surge of creativity and collaboration that many of us have been feeling recently... and it’s a nice way for musicians to recover a little lost income as well.”
Looking for a way to help local artists? Tune into live sessions, send virtual donations, and purchase merchandise.
The Vermont Arts Council has set up the Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief, which provides grants up to $500 to artists who have lost income due to job losses or cancellations (commissions, performances, contracts, etc.) due to COVID-19.
More than $139,000 of relief grants has been awarded to over 300 artists as of mid-May. Visit the vermontartscouncil.org for a full list COVID-19 resources for artists.