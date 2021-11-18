‘A Christmas Carol’ staged at Middlebury town hall

Charles Dicken’s holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” is coming to Middlebury Town Hall Theater, Dec. 2-4 and 9-11, at 7 p.m., and Dec. 5 and 12, 2 p.m.
The pay-what-you-can production is from Middlebury Acting Company and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Adapted and directed by Gary Smith, this adaptation stays true to the novella, and integrates Dickens’ witty, pointed and socially conscious narrative with the heartwarming and familiar journey Ebenezer Scrooge makes from profiteer to philanthropist.
Guided by his ghosts and all the story’s unforgettable characters, Scrooge makes a courageous and uplifting transformation that in turn transforms the world around him — a journey from darkness to light.
“A Christmas Carol” features Jordan Gullikson as Mr. Scrooge, supported by a cast of nine seasoned actors and five local children from Middlebury to Burlington.
Tickets can be purchased in advance, or you can donate at the door. Attendees are required to be vaccinated, children excepted, and everyone must be masked indoors.
More at townhalltheater.org.
