For more details, go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
• Ongoing: Photographic exhibit by David Pearson. A collection of scenic and wildlife photography. Person’s artistic style conveys his belief that “sometimes all it takes is pausing to take a deeper and longer look at the simple and ordinary, to see it from a different perspective.”
• Saturday, April 8, 10-11:30 a.m.: My Little Red File Workshop. Presenter Peg Maffitt has been involved in hospice and end-of-life care education for 30 years. With her experience and awareness of the fragility of life, she has created “my little red file” that includes important documents that your family would need to access immediately, including a completed advance directive, will, birth certificate, Social Security card, passwords, etc. During this workshop, Maffitt will help you create an index for your own little red file. Cost is by donation to Vermont Ethics Network to cover book fees. Registration required.
• Tuesday, April 11, at 1 p.m.: Bill Fraser-Harris presents a talk on Antarctica. Interested in learning more about the Earth’s southernmost and least-populated continent? Fraser-Harris will detail his experiences of a recent trip to Antarctica and his experience hiking and touring in nearby Patagonia, Torres del Paine National Park and Fitzroy in Chile and Argentina. He will share photographs and discuss the preservation of these natural places. A Q&A follows. Free. Registration recommended.
• Wednesday, April 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Intergenerational Crafting with the Charlotte Children’s Center. Come plant marigold seeds in containers with the 3- to 5-year-olds from the Charlotte Children’s Center. Then, return on Wednesday, May 10, at 10:30 a.m. when the preschoolers return to plant what has grown in the senior center’s raised beds.
• Wednesday, April 12, 9 a.m.: Take a birding expedition with Hank Kaestner There are a wide range of birding habitats in Chittenden County. Join Kaestner, an avid bird watcher, and learn to identify various bird species and habitats in Vermont. Group size is limited to 20 participants. It’s free, but registration required. To register, create an account on the Charlotte Senior Center website and follow the instructions.
• Friday, April 14, at 1 p.m.: At the “Grease” social, celebrate with one of the original cast members, 46 years ago, from the popular movie. There will be 1950s drive-in food favorites, movie viewing and a post Q&A with root beer floats. Feel free to dress in ’50s attire. Registration required. Limited to 32 people
• Monday, April 17, 1 p.m.: Bring your questions and concerns for Chat with Chea, a legislative meet and greet with Chea Waters Evans, Chittenden-5 representative for Hinesburg and Charlotte.
• Tuesday, April 18, at 1 p.m.: Enjoy an opera discussion of “Carmen” with Georges Bizet. Presented by Toni Hill of the Chittenden County Opera Lovers, the discussion will include video excerpts of the opera and will cover how the music and the drama were combined, reflecting changes in style based on pulp fiction in the 19th century. Co-sponsored with The Charlotte Library. Free, but registration recommended.
• Thursday, April 20, 7-8 p.m.: Charlie Nardozzi presents “Grow a Pollinator Garden.” Everyone is becoming more aware of the importance and plight of pollinators. Pollinating insects, birds and other creatures are essential not just for flower gardens, but also the food we eat. In this talk, Nardozzi will discuss the essential ingredients to a successful pollinator garden beyond the plants, including habitat, water, shelter and best gardening practices. He will also discuss the plants that are best for pollinators, with emphasis on open-pollinated varieties. Free but registration recommended.
• Friday, April 21, at 1 p.m.: Want to help plan the plant sale? If you are interested in attending this planning meeting or helping with the plant sale, sign up at the center. Questions? Contact Sukey Condict at 802-877-2237.
• Sunday, April 30, 3-5 p.m.: Sustainable Charlotte presents “A Conversation with George Lakey.” Lakey speak about his latest book, a memoir, “Dancing with History: A Life for Peace and Justice,” and about a whole range of issues he has embraced. This event will be held at the Charlotte Library. Co-sponsored with Sustainable Charlotte and Charlotte Library. Registration required at the Charlotte Library.
