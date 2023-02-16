The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship program.
Created in 1998 to honor the legacy of League leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.
Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students based on financial need, scholastic achievement and teacher recommendations.
Applications, due on May 1, are available at bit.ly/lwvscholarshipdetails. Students need to submit two essays, one on issues concerning voting rights and the other on the impact of a recent civic, national or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required.
Direct questions to lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
