Voting is open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area.
Readers shaped the survey by nominating their favorite restaurants, shops, local heroes, etc. earlier this year.
Official voting started May 31 and closes at end of business on June 23.
Vote online at vtcng.com/4393awards.
One vote per email address.
The awards honor the 4,393-foot summit of Mount Mansfield, the highest point in Vermont. There’s no higher honor than that! The contest encompasses Stowe, Morrisville, Cambridge, Johnson and the other communities where Mansfield looms the largest.
Winners will be announced this summer in a special section published in the Stowe Reporter and the News & Citizen. An electronic version of the section will live online until next year’s winners are announced.
Each winner will receive a certificate, and advertisers — both winners and nominees — can use the 4393 logo in their advertising.
Questions: news@stowereporter.com.
