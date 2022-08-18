Mad River Valley Rotary is holding a fundraiser at the von Trapp display garden in Stowe Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, and Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2, and 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The cost is $10 for adults, and children under 18 get in free.
All proceeds benefit the Rotary, which will distribute the proceeds in the form of grants to local charities.
