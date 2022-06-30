Maple production in Vermont grew by 800,000 gallons over the previous year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.
Vermont maple syrup production in 2022 totaled 2.55 million gallons, and Vermont once again led the nation, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Vermont remains the top producing state in the nation.
Vermont maple syrup producers put out 6.65 million maple taps in 2022, an increase of 150,000 over 2021. Yield per tap is estimated to be 0.383 gallon, significantly up from 0.269 gallon from the previous season.
Location played a significant part in production. The earliest sap flow reported was on New Year’s Day. On average, the season lasted 40 days, compared with 29 days in 2021.
Vermont’s 2021 value of production totaled $56 million, up from $52.7 million in 2020. The average retail price per gallon was up .80 cents per gallon to $46.30.
“Mother nature smiled on us this year with ideal weather, sap flows and sweetness,” Allison Hope, executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, said. “Vermont’s sugarmakers harvested a great maple crop across the state.”
Vermont has led the U.S. in the number of maple taps every year since 1916 and was only out-produced in 1926 and 1918. In 2003 Vermont had 2.12 million taps and has been steadily increasing to 6.65 million in 2022. Annual production prior to 1935 was typically between 1 million and 1.4 million gallons. This dropped to around 200,000 to 300,000 gallons in the 1970s.
Since 2003 Vermont’s maple syrup production has increased from around 500,000 gallons to 2.55 million gallons in 2022.
“Vermont’s producers worked overtime in 2022, and they take incredible pride in their work and the consumers are the winners. From pancakes to sauces to spirits, Vermont maple leads the nation,” Vermont agriculture secretary Anson Tebbetts said.
For complete maple syrup statistics, go bit.ly/3Obg52a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.