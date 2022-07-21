“A Judge’s Odyssey: From Vermont to Russia, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, Then on to War Crimes and Organ Trafficking in Kosovo,” a new memoir by Dean B. Pineles of Stowe, recounts his legal and judicial career, leading to war crimes and organ trafficking in Kosovo.
Pineles’ memoir describes his formative years, his legal and judicial career in Vermont spanning three decades, and then his improbable journey as a rule of law adviser in Russia, Kazakhstan and Georgia, followed by an international judgeship in Kosovo. There, he adjudicated serious cases of war crimes, judicial corruption, murder, narcotics trafficking, and the notorious Medicus human organ trafficking case that garnered worldwide media attention.
He candidly relates both his successes and failures, and lessons he’s learned over a lifetime.
The book includes a postscript explaining the “Kosovo precedent” and its relation to the current Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“I have had an improbable if not unique legal and judicial career, one that very few others can duplicate, and I wanted to tell that story,” Pineles said.
Pineles will be on hand for a book signing at Bear Pond Books in Stowe Village on Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
A graduate of Brown University, Boston University Law School and the Kennedy School at Harvard University, Pineles lives in Stowe with his wife, Kristina, and is a frequent commentator on events in the Balkans.
“Dean Pineles provides a roadmap to a world now at the epicenter of conflict. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 makes Pineles’ personal story even more valuable as a way to understand the places and characters at the center of this conflict. His journey as a Vermont lawyer working globally to strengthen the rule of law should give us all hope that even in war ravaged nations, good people — like Pineles — are helping to make the world better,” said David Goodman, a Vermont author, journalist, and radio and podcast host.
“A Judge’s Odyssey” is available at local bookstores and online.
Pineles will donate 100 percent of net profits to international and domestic refugee relief organizations.
More at rootstockpublishing.com.
