The first Central Vermont Queer Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite Street in Barre.
Shop for crafts from more than 30 vendors. Arts and crafts on sale include prints, pottery, jewelry, clothing, leather work, paintings, photography, zines and herbal goods. Admission is free and all are welcome at this wheelchair-accessible event.
Learn more at vtqueercraft@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.