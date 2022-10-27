New sheds collect bottles for cancer network

Volunteers for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network have constructed wooden sheds in three different towns where people can donate redeemable bottles and cans and help support people who need to travel to their cancer treatments.
These sheds are located at the Wolcott Transfer Station on Gulf Road, the Cambridge Transfer Station on Route 104, and at the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District on Wilson Road in Johnson.
In addition, Allen Cusson of Morrisville-based Cusson’s Tax Prep and Accounting collects redeemables at his business on Route 15 and donates to the network.
In a press release, the cancer network said materials and labor for sheds were donated by area businesses and individuals, while other community members donated money for food and drink for the volunteers during construction.
The network gave a shout out to the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District and other places in the towns where these sheds are located, as well as anyone who puts their bottles and cans in one of these sheds
“You are giving each one of the members of your community that requests help a piece of mind during their fight,” the network said in a press release.
According to the release, the Lamoille Area Cancer Network writes between 50 and 60 checks to community members each month to help with their travel expenses.
If anyone has large quantities of bottles and cans and no way to get them to one of these bottle sheds, volunteers will come and pick them up.
Any questions, contact Mark Lehouillier at 802-730-2797 or mark.lehouillier@yahoo.com.
— Tommy Gardner
