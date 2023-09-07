Morrisville Rotary Club collects coats for drive

Morrisville Rotary’s 22nd coat drive is almost here.
Donations of good, gently used and clean winter coats, snow suits and ski pants for all ages are needed to share with community members.
All donated coats need to be freshly cleaned and are being accepted from Oct. 22 through Nov. 3 at Menard’s in Morrisville, Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Marble Realty, 14 Stafford Ave. (call ahead); and Meals on Wheels, corner of Harrel Street and Munson Avenue, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Coats will be available to the community on Friday, Nov. 10 from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 12, noon-3 p.m. at the Crosby Center, 45 Wabun Ave., Morrisville.
