Green Up Day is Saturday, May 6.
Green bag pickup, signup sheets and road map can be picked up in the hallway near the town clerk’s office (not in the office).
The town office building is open Monday to Thursday 8 a.m.-4p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. If those hours don’t work call Brent Teillon at 802-793-4950 to get bags or with questions.
Signup will be on your own, so follow the written instruction posted by the road map. Basically, pick out the section of road you wish to clean, mark it on the map with highlighter, and sign the road assignment sheet. Take as many green bags as you think you will need.
The large dumpster and Green Up Day Headquarters will be in the Oxbow Park just past the lumberyard, open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 6. You can pick up additional green bags and road assignments at the tent and also dump green trash bags and drop off unwanted tires ($5 per regular tire, Morristown residents only).
The goal is to clean all 100-plus miles of roads in Morristown.
