As more and more people remain closer to home, the holidays bring an even more pressing need to not only stay safe, but to support the local businesses that make communities vibrant and special.
Local Retail Love was born of that idea, that shopping and supporting local, especially in 2020, is not only a great idea, it’s an impactful one too. To that end, a number of Stowe business have collaborated and designated Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, as Local Retail Love weekend.
Every participating store is offering shoppers storewide discounts or weekend-only offers, and most of them have also committed to donating a portion of their sales that weekend to various charities in the area.
Look for the heart shaped balloons flying outside stores in Stowe to indicate a Local Retail Love shop that is offering specials and incentives as way of saying thanks for the community’s continued support through these challenging times. Below is a list of participating stores.
Most all offer curbside pick-up, virtual tours and online shopping for those who wish to participate but socially distance too.
• Body Lounge: 15 percent off full priced merchandise, an extra $5 will be donated for every Hope hat purchased, 35-60 percent off sale shelves, 10 percent of weekend sales donated to Stowe COVID-19 response team, free gift for every sale over $25.
• BunyaBunya: 10 percent off storewide, 70 percent off sale rack, gift with purchase, 10 percent of sales donated to C19, curbside pick-up, online orders over $100 have free shipping.
• Yellow Turtle: 10 percent off storewide, 20 percent off winter ski coats and pants, 10 percent of sales donated to C19.
• Creative Consignments: 20 percent off storewide (including gift certificates), 20 percent of weekend sales donated to C19 fund.
• Tangerine & Olive: 10 percent off storewide, 50 percent off sale items, free gift with purchase (while they last), 10 percent to C-19, free delivery in Stowe, curbside pick up.
• Once Upon a Time Toys: 10 percent off puzzles, games, sleds and anything made in Vermont, buy $100, get a $5 gift card, buy a toy for Toys for Tots, get 10 percent off that toy. 10 percent donation matched by store.
• Robert Paul Galleries: 10 percent off storewide, 10 percent to C19.
• Well Heeled: 10 percent off storewide, and 10 percent to C19.
• Brenna B. Interiors: 10 percent off storewide, daily specials, 10 percent to C19.
• Stowe Public House: 10 percent off storewide, 10 percent of sales to C19, curbside pick up.
• Stowe Mercantile: 25 percent off pet section, 10 percent of weekend sales donated to Meals on Wheels.
• The Boutique: Multiple $10, $20 and $40 sale racks, 10 percent of weekend sales to Clarina Howard Nichols Center.
• Ranch Camp: Free burrito with every bike tune, 10 percent of weekend sales to C19.
• Green Envy: discounts throughout store, raffles, shwag bags and 10 percent of weekend sale to C19.
• In Company: $21 off any cashmere purchase, $21 additionally donated to C19.
• Remarkable Things: Buy 4 pieces of pottery, get one free, purchase $150 be entered in a drawing for a $300 gift card, 10 percent of sales donated to the Waterbury Food Shelf for all who bring a food donation.
• Von Bargens: double loyalty points for purchases that weekend, 5 percent of sales (up to $500) to C19, free shipping,
• Mountain Road Outfitters: 15 percent off all jackets and coats, 10 percent off Maloja items, 60 percent off sale rack. $100 donated to C19 fund
• Chammomile: 10 percent off Jamie Joseph, 50 percent off Jack Black, $100 to C19, free swag bag for all visitors.
• Pinnacle Sports: 20 percent off storewide, just mention Local Love at checkout.
• Country Store on Main: $25 gift card with a $150 purchase.
• Laughing Moon: 10 percent off all orders placed online that weekend.
• Trapp Family Lodge (hotel gift shop): mention Local Love at check out and receive 10 percent off your order.
• Stowe Kitchen & Bath: A $20 gift card with a $100 purchase (sale items excluded).
