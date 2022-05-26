Help get the Habitat House at 244 Maple St. in Morristown finished before the end of June.
If you can volunteer any Saturday anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., contact Judy Bickford at bickford@vtlink.net or call 802-888-6918.
No experience needed; training will be provided.
