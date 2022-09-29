The Lamoille Area Coaching Collaborative, a work group of Healthy Lamoille Valley, has created a guide for all youth sports volunteer coaches that focuses on coaches building protective factors in support of positive youth development.
The content of this handbook is available as a training. For more information and to request a printed copy, visit healthylamoillevalley.org.
