The Lamoille chapter of Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to work the Stowe fall craft fair.
Volunteers are needed to work the gate, sell tickets and direct cars.
The event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-9. Workers are needed from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Volunteers can get into the fair for free all three days, and fair organizers will donate funds to habitat for each volunteer.
Contact Judy Bickford at volunteer@lhfh.onmicrosoft.com or call 802-888-6918 and leave your name, email address, phone number, along with the day, time and job.
