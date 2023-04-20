Make a plan to keep kids and teens safe during gatherings and parties this year.
Keep non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks in separate coolers and label them with our easy-to-read stickers — available at one of these convenient locations: Jeudevine Library, Hardwick Town Offices, Hazen Union High School, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, Johnson Health Center, Centennial Library, Lamoille Health Partners in Morrisville and Stowe, North Central Vermont Recovery Center, Peoples Academy and the Stowe Public Library.
