With all of the agricultural fairs canceled this year, Gihon Valley Hall is summoning its Grange roots — with some help from Lamoille County Field Days — to host a Blue Ribbon Harvest Contest.
Are you a squash specialist, eggplant expert, watermelon whiz kid, apple ace, king of kale or tomato titan? Then drop off your very best home-grown fruits and vegetables at the Gihon Valley Hall, 5503 VT 100, North Hyde Park, on Friday, Sept. 18, between 3 and 7 p.m.
A panel of experts will be judging the products and the public can stop by to view the entries and winners on Saturday, Sept. 19, between noon and 4 p.m.
Blue, red and white ribbons will be awared to all entries. One Best in Show ribbon will be awarded to the best of the best, along with a $100 cash prize.
Visitors to the exhibit can also partake in a pie sale to raise funds for the Gihon Valley Hall’s ongoing renovation.
There is no fee to enter or to visit the exhibit. Wear a mask. Parking is available just north of the North Hyde Park post office.
Products will be judged on size, shape, cleanliness, uniformity and freedom from disease and insect damage.
Avoid overly mature products.
Contact Liz Courtney with any questions at gihonvalleyhall@gmail.com or 917-648-6050.
Requirements
- Apples — 3
- Beans — 12 pods
- Beets — 3
- Berries — 1/2 pint
- Broccoli — 1 head
- Brussels sprouts — 12 sprouts
- Cabbage — 1 head
- Carrots — 5
- Cauliflower — 1 head
- Corn — 3 ears
- Cucumbers — 3
- Eggplant — 2
- Garlic — 2 bulbs
- Grapes — 1 bunch
- Greens & Lettuce — 1 plant
- Herbs — 1 bunch or plant
- Horseradish — 2 roots
- Kale — 1 bunch or plant
- Kohlrabi — 3
- Melon — 1
- Onions — 3
- Peas — 12 pods
- Pears — 3
- Peppers — 2
- Potatoes — 5
- Pumpkins — 1
- Radishes — 5
- Squash (summer) — 2
- Squash (winter) — 1
- Tomatoes (ripe) — 3
- Turnip — 2
- Any preserved produce — 1 jar
- Harvest decor — original display must include home-grown materials (e.g. gourd, corn stalk)
Entries and prizes can be picked up on Saturday between 4-5 p.m.
