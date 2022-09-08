A donation by the Pizzagalli Foundation of Burlington will place copies of the book “Green Mountain Gold: Vermont Sports Hall of Fame” in all libraries and schools throughout Vermont.
The 237-page book highlights more than 100 top sports figures from the state that have been inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame since it was founded in October 2011.
“We were so moved by the tributes to the athletes that we wanted to be part of sharing their success and hard work with fellow Vermonters,” said Lisa Pizzagalli.
John Maley, chairman of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame board of directors, said, “This is a must-read book for any Vermont sports fans interested in the greatest athletes, coaches and pioneers in Vermont sports history.”
The plan is to place the new edition of the book in every town and city library in the state, along with colleges and universities, in the coming months, Maley said.
The book also will be presented to all middle and high schools across Vermont, he said.
The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Board hopes to hold a few public presentations at some local libraries with possibly a hall of famer stopping by to share comments with library users at a special event.
The book has a chapter dedicated to each of the 106 inductees in the hall of fame. Photographs of the inductees are included with each chapter.
Alan Rubel of Barre, a member of the board, produced the original book with several Vermont writers in 2020 and it was updated to include the latest inductees in 2022.
The book features a special 10-page historic introduction by former Sports Illustrated senior writer Alex Wolff, who lives in Addison County. There also is a brief history of the hall of fame and its founding.
Also featured are the annual Burlington Free Press High School Athletes of the Year, both male and female.
“Green Mountain Gold” is available at local bookstores and can be purchased through the hall of fame website.
Proceeds from sales go to the hall’s official charity, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. To date, the hall of fame has more than $21,000 to the group.
