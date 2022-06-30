Join Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity at its final work day Saturday, July 2, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Helpers are needed to assist with site cleanup and a few final activities.
Call or text Michelle Preston-Strout at 802-498-4012 to volunteer or to provide lunch for the volunteers.
