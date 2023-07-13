Craftsbury Community Care Center is once again raffling a canoe handcrafted by sought-after Greensboro artisan Phil Pike.
This is the third year Pike has supported the care center’s fundraising efforts, supporting its mission of serving community elders of all economic abilities.
This year’s two-seat canoe is a 15-foot Ranger and has a carry yoke. Tickets are $50 each and the winning ticket will be drawn at Craftsbury’s Old Home Day on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The canoe will be displayed throughout July at area events.
Purchase tickets at craftsburycommunitycarecenter.org, at The Miller’s Thumb, by emailing kroberge@craftsburycarecenter.org, or from any care center board member.
