The Copley Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Thanksgiving bake sale is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 8 a.m.
In addition to pies, other sweets include bread, cookies, brownies and fudge.
The sale will be in the first-floor art gallery. Those who are interested in baking for the sale may contact Lois at 802-888-3701. Everyone else can just stop in and support the auxiliary with a sweet purchase.
