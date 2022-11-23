Stowe area businesses are offering special promotions and events to encourage local holiday shopping and giving back to community organizations in early December.
The Go Stowe Holiday Stroll, sponsored by Stowe Area Association is being billed as an opportunity for locals to kick-start holiday shopping while supporting area businesses.
Thirty retailers, restaurants, activities and lodges are offering special deals, hosting festive events and encouraging giving back to community organizations.
Stamp cards will incentivize people to patronize local businesses for a chance to win prizes.
The stroll runs from Sunday, Dec. 4 through Wednesday, Dec. 7.
“We’re excited to launch this new event. It’s a perfect chance to support and help Stowe area businesses thrive while also finding great gifts for your friends and family,” said Carrie Simmons, executive director of Stowe Area Association. “You can support the places you love with the people you love.”
Several businesses are encouraging donations to local nonprofits.
Participation is easy. Just mention Go Stowe Holiday Stroll to receive the unique specials from the participating businesses.
Participants can pick up stamp cards at participating businesses or at the Stowe Visitor Information Center on Main Street. Receive one special designated event stamp per purchase at participating locations. Once a stamp card has three designated event stamps, redeem it at the Stowe Visitor Information Center or The Body Lounge for a chance to win a prize package. The more purchases, the more chances you have to enter to win.
For more information about the Go Stowe Holiday Stroll, including participating businesses, specials and giveaway details, visit gostowe.com/signature_event/go-stowe-holiday-stroll.
