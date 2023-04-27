Nominations are now open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in the area.
Readers help shape the survey by nominating their favorites in each category. Categories change from year to year so look out for your old favorites and some new ones.
To nominate your favorites, go to vtcng.com/4393awards or follow this link.
The awards honor the 4,393-foot summit of Mt. Mansfield, the highest point in Vermont. There’s no higher honor than that. The contest encompasses Stowe, Morrisville, Cambridge, Johnson and the other communities where Mansfield looms the largest.
This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word; nominees must have three submissions to appear on the final voting ballot.
Nominations are open through May 17. Official voting will begin in late May and winners will be announced this summer.
Questions: news@stowereporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.