Readers are invited to capture the colors of the season in our 16th annual fall foliage photo contest.

Send in your finest shots for consideration, and we’ll print the best in the Nov. 17 issue of the Stowe Reporter and our other weekly newspapers as space allows.

Prizes for first, second and third — $250, $150 and $75 — will be awarded as rated by the Vermont Community Newspaper Group staff.

Contest rules

Contest deadline (send images by): midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Limit of three images per person.

All photos must be high-resolution .jpgs, RGB, optimum size 5”x7” at 300 dpi.

Only photos taken in Vermont during the current calendar year will be considered. Photos should not have watermarks. Photos should be a single image, not a composite of multiple images.

Each .jpg must be labeled with the entrant’s name, photo title and location of the photo, such as the town (ex. jane smith_autumn view_stowe pinnacle.jpg).

Contestants must be 18 years of age or older.

Send submissions to foliage@stowereporter.com with the subject line “2022 Fall Foliage Photo Contest.”

Include your full name, email address and phone number.

2021 winners

+12 Vermont painted in foliage This year’s fall foliage contest brought out, far and away, some of the most talented photographers in our 15 years of holding the competition.

