Readers are invited to capture the colors of the season in our 15th annual fall foliage photo contest.
Send in your finest shots for consideration, and we’ll print the best in the Oct. 28 issue of the Stowe Reporter.
Prizes (to be determined) will be awarded to the top three photos as rated by the Vermont Community Newspaper Group staff.
Contest rules
Contest deadline (send images by): Midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Limit of three images per person.
All photos must be high-resolution .jpgs, RGB, optimum size 5”x7” at 300 dpi.
Only photos taken in Vermont during the current calendar year will be considered. Photos should not have watermarks. Photos should be a single image, not a composite of multiple images.
Each .jpg must be labeled with the entrant’s name, photo title and location of the photo, such as the town (ex. jane smith_autumn view_stowe pinnacle.jpg).
Contestants must be 18 years of age or older.
Send submissions to foliage@stowereporter.com with the subject line “2021 Fall Foliage Photo Contest.”
Include your full name, email address and phone number.
2020 winners
Staff at the Stowe Reporter had a blast checking out the nearly 100 incredible photos we received for the 2020 fall foliage contest — and now we have our top picks.
For extended rules for photo submissions, please read "User-Provided Information and Content" on our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy page.
