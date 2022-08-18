Stowe Theatre Guild’s first musical of the season opens Thursday, Aug. 18, with “The World Goes Round,” a musical revue filled with humor, drama and affairs of the heart.
Written by collaborators Kander and Ebb, it’s filled with upbeat tunes.
“There is a lot of joy and celebration of performance that went into this show, says director Alexa Kartschoke, “Many of our actors have not performed since before the shutdown.”
Something different from other shows that Stowe has done is that this cast has stepped in as the crew to build the sets and are also doing all lighting design and sound.
Kartschoke added, “This group of artists has put its all into making this show a reality.”
The production runs through Saturday, Sept. 3, Thursdays to Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays.
For more information and tickets go stowetheatre.com. Questions: info@stowetheatre.com
Stowe Theatre is located on the second floor of the town hall building on Main Street.
