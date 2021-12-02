Quinn Cayton from Cambridge portrays Prince Eric in the Lamoille Union production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
Lamoille Union High School presents the show virtually Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.
Visit showtix4u.com and search for Lamoille. For more information, email lamoilletheater@luhs18.org.
