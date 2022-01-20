The Valley Players will present the comedy/mystery “Clue: On Stage” at the Valley Players Theater, Route 100, Waitsfield, Fridays through Sundays, Jan. 28-Feb. 13.
“Clue: On Stage” has all the characters from the game and takes place on a dark and stormy night at a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well, suspicious. A French maid and some other shady suspects complete this whodunnit, which is underscored by pianist Michael Halloran.
Valley Players’ members Wes Olds plays Wadsworth, the stodgy butler, Cassandra Demarais plays Miss Scarlett, a sarcastic businesswoman, Doug Bergstein plays Mr. Green, a nervous dinner guest, and Cynthia Seckler (Fayston) plays the mysterious Mrs. White.
Carrie Phillips plays Mrs. Peacock, a controlling Senator’s wife, while Clem Turmel plays the obtuse Colonel Mustard and Josh Morse takes on the role of the pompous Prof. Plum.
Audience members are required to wear masks. The actors will also be masked using ClearMask technology, allowing the audience to enjoy their facial expressions.
Showtime on Fridays and Saturdays is 7 p.m.; Sunday matinees start at 4 p.m.
A recording of the show will also be available on the Broadway on Demand streaming service.
Tickets are available at valleyplayers.com or 802-583-1674.
