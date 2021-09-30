Valley Players on stage with ‘Noises Off’

The Valley Players present the comedy “Noises Off” by Michael Frayne, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main Street, Waitsfield.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Noises Off is a play within a play or a farce within a farce.
The show involves lots of slamming doors and plates of sardines as well as romantic relationships both on and off stage as the audience is treated to a backstage look — literally — at what it takes to put on a play.
For more information go to valleyplayers.com or call 802-583-1674.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.