Auditions for the mystery-comedy “Murder by Membership Only” by Thomas Hischak will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13-14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St., Waitsfield. Auditions will consist of reading from the script; no advance preparation is necessary.
This show has roles for nine women ages 20-70 and takes place in the exclusive Orczy Club, an inner sanctum for women mystery writers in London. When the most successful female mystery writer of the day is found dead in the club, these specialists in murder try to solve the case themselves — at the risk of their own lives, since obviously the murderer is one of them.
Email director Ruth Ann Pattee with questions at ruthann@valleyplayers.com, or go to valleyplayers.com for more information.
