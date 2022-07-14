The Lamoille County Players presents the musical “Elf” this July at the Hyde Park Opera House.
The show is based on the 2003 Warner Brothers film, and tells a story of family, true love and the joy of Christmas.
Performances run Thursdays through Sundays, July 21-24 and July 28-31. Evening shows are at 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays, with matinees on Sundays at 2 p.m. July 24 is a special bargain matinee with $5 off tickets.
“Elf” is a tale about the discovery of family. It follows the adventures of Buddy as he leaves the North Pole in search of his birth father in New York City. Along the way, he finds a family and true love, and saves Christmas for Santa. Buddy’s enthusiasm and zest for life make us want to laugh, eat candy canes, throw snowballs and believe in magic.
Patricia Jacob, co-director of the show along with Kenneth Grenier, said, “It’s such a fun show. We have a wonderfully talented and enthusiastic cast and crew. The music is a very old-school Broadway style with a jazz flavor. The pit band will savor every minute of that as we present a cool Christmas in July production.”
Reserve your tickets at lcplayers.com, or at the door on show nights. Direct questions about tickets to tickets@lcplayers.com.
Concessions proceeds from opening night will be donated to World Central Kitchen for its efforts in Ukraine.
