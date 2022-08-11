Stowe Theatre Guild presents “The World Goes Round,” a musical revue filled with humor, drama and affairs of the heart, Thursday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m., in the Town Hall Theatre, Main Street.
“This show is a brilliant celebration of the magic of musical theater,” said director Alexa Kartschoke. “The cast and crew have been working so hard and we can’t wait to show it to the community.”
Tickets: stowetheatre.com.
