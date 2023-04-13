Lamoille County Players is holding auditions for its large-cast musical “Let It Be: A Musical Celebration of The Beatles” on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, at the Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main St.
The Players are looking for singers, dancers and movers who love The Beatles and want to have fun with 24 of their classic songs.
Choreographer Rachel Lemay is looking for featured dancers who can sing in the ensemble and perform in hip-hop, contemporary ballet, and 1960s dance-party styles.
“We need lots of good singers,” music director Kenny Grenier said. “Soloists in all voice ranges, and ensemble group singers who can hold onto melody, alto, tenor and bass parts.”
Artistic director Patty Jacob is looking for actors, singers and dancers over 14. She reports there are no lines to memorize and no real plot.
“Let it Be” will run in July. Go to lcplayers.com to read more about the show and sign up to audition.
