A look at what's happening on the local theater circuit.
Stowe auditions
Stowe Theatre Guild invites actors to the 2020 season auditions for four hilarious, witty and poignant shows: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” and “A Little Night Music.” Auditions will take place on Friday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stowe High School's auditorium, 413 Barrows Road, Stowe.
Actors should prepare either one of the Shakespeare monologues posted on the audition page or a short monologue of their own choosing.
Actors who want to be considered for a musical should also be prepared to sing 16 bars, with options also available on the website, and attend the dance audition at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. An accompanist and choreographer will be provided.
Although all four directors will see and consider all auditions, actors are encouraged to prepare materials that are most relevant to their preferred show and availability.
The benefit of season auditions is that actors only have to audition once to be considered for all four shows. Season auditions help actors with common hurdles such as how many shows to audition for and whether to try for bigger roles or accept ensemble parts.
For more information, audition materials and the signup link, go to stowetheatre.com/auditions. Questions can be directed to the season executive producer, Cheryl Casey, at auditions@stowetheatre.com.
‘A Show With Cookies!’
The Grange Hall Cultural Center presents Katherine Marino in “A Show With Cookies!", as part of the 2020 One & Only Series, celebrating solo performances, on Valentine's weekend, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center. In this unique show for the whole family, Marino combines her multitude of talents, spinning trays, juggling hats, baking cookies, and even falling in love, without ever saying a word. There will also be delicious, fresh-baked treats for all.
Marino will also lead a “Physical Theater Workshop for Writers and Performers” on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., which is open to 16 participants age 18 or older. No experience is necessary. Physical theatre focuses on movement and body language as the primary story-telling elements tools rather than spoken or written language. In this creative workshop participants will explore different modes of non-verbal communication and learn some essential elements to physical storytelling. This workshop may include elements of mime technique, clowning, statue work, and contemporary partnering techniques.
Participants will be asked to try something new and take risks, work collaboratively with others, play games, and be silly! Participants will not be asked to learn or memorize specific dance choreography or speak lines from a script.
Show tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for age 5 to 12. The workshop is $25; a $5 discount will apply when purchasing a show ticket. Information: Monica Callan, grangehallcc@gmail.com.
‘The Philadelphia Story’
The Lamoille County Players have selected “The Philadelphia Story” by Phillip Barry to kick off their 68th season. The play was turned into a classic romantic comedy film in 1941, starring Katherine Hepburn, Cary Grant and Jimmy Stewart. Auditions will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, starting at 1 p.m. at the Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main St., Hyde Park. The show dates are Friday to Sunday, May 1 to 3 and 8 to 10. Appointments are not necessary. Show up on time on either day. Bring a calendar to note any schedule conflicts. Readings from the script can be read ahead of time on the website (lcplayers.com).
Director Enid Rosenblum of Hyde Park and Producer Perry Burnell of Johnson invite actors to try out for this sly and witty piece of theater. The wealthy Lord family of Philadelphia, who are about to welcome the cream of society into their home for the second wedding of Tracy Lord to a pompous businessman, much to the annoyance of her little sister Dinah, big brother Sandy and ex-husband C.K. Dexter Haven. Father Seth’s philandering causes a scandal which an unscrupulous media tycoon threatens to break —- unless he can send a reporter to cover this high society wedding from the inside. Enter reporter Macaulay “Mike” Connor and his faithful photographer Liz. Torn between three men, Tracy must determine whether or not she belongs on a pedestal.
Rosenblum says the comedy “has been on my list for some time. It became one of my favorites when I first saw the movie and swooned over Cary Grant. I still do!” She adds that auditioners will be attracted to try out for this play, which has “a slick arrangement of competitive characters, perfect for our opening show of the season.”
For a listing of character descriptions and more information, visit lcplayers.com Auditioners are also encouraged to find the Lamoille County Players on Facebook.
Send theatrical news, notes and photographs by Friday at 5 p.m. to community@stowereporter.com or mail to P.O. Box 489, Stowe, VT 05672.