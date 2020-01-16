The Valley Players present “Out of Sight, Out of Murder,” by Fred Carmichael, on three weekends: Friday to Sunday, Jan. 17-19, Jan. 24-26, and Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
The shows are at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St., Waitsfield. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
In 1983, “Out of Sight, Out of Murder” was the first play to receive the Valley Players’ Vermont Playwright Award. In the play, an author (Jesse Putnam of Warren) is grinding out a murder story in an old mansion in Vermont where another author was murdered years before. A weird electrical storm creates a cosmic snafu and his characters come to life.
Waiting for midnight to read the will are a lovely ingenue (Aimee Clement of Waitsfield), a trusty butler (Brent Adams of Warren), a feisty character (Ruth Ann Pattee of Fayston), a hero (Louis Bronson of Warren), a fascinating “other woman” (Rachel Natvig of Northfield), a pregnant serving girl (Marci Robinson of Warren), and a wily lawyer (Sal Spinosa of Waitsfield). Charlotte Robinson of Warren is also in the cast.
The author loses control of his characters and there is a murder; he was the intended victim. Other murders follow and the culprit is among characters who, having also worked for other authors, know a great deal about the subject.
The play is directed by Doug Bergstein of Warren and stage-managed by Mikki Nucci of Waitsfield. Jasper Mayone of Waitsfield is the lighting operator.
Tickets are available at valleyplayers.com and 802-583-1674.