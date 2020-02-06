“Artemisia’s Intent"
Photo by Jody Christopherson

New York City’s The Anthropologists present “Artemisia’s Intent,” written and directed by Melissa Moschitto and starring Mariah Freda, at the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, at 7:30 p.m. Also planned is an artist-taught workshop called Rogue Devising on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. The solo show was created with source material ranging from the 1612 rape trial of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi to Taylor Swift’s assault trial of 2017. It won “Best Solo Drama” at the 2018 Frigid Festival in New York City. Tickets: $20 at sevendaystickets.com or at the door. Note: This show contains adult sexual content.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.