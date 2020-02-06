New York City’s The Anthropologists present “Artemisia’s Intent,” written and directed by Melissa Moschitto and starring Mariah Freda, at the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, at 7:30 p.m. Also planned is an artist-taught workshop called Rogue Devising on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. The solo show was created with source material ranging from the 1612 rape trial of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi to Taylor Swift’s assault trial of 2017. It won “Best Solo Drama” at the 2018 Frigid Festival in New York City. Tickets: $20 at sevendaystickets.com or at the door. Note: This show contains adult sexual content.