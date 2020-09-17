Stowe Theatre Guild has been run entirely by local community volunteers since it began offering productions in Town Hall Theater 25 years ago.
As the group continues forward, with many upcoming projects and a new creative space, it is looking for new board members. There are one-to-three-year term options available.
Stowe Theatre Guild is interested in those with a skill or knowledge in non-profits, but the most important qualification is a passion for getting involved in local community theater.
Theater experience itself is not required. If you are interested or have questions email info@stowetheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.