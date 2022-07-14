“Our Town,” with universal themes of love and loss, opens Thursday, July 14, and runs through July 30, at Stowe Town Hall Theatre, Main Street.
Using a bare stage and few props, “Our Town” tells the simple but affecting story of Grover’s Corners, N.H., and its residents. It follows the relationship of two young neighbors, George and Emily, who navigate their budding romance through the course of the first act, leading to marriage in the second.
It is the play’s transcendent third act, however, that transforms “Our Town” from a nostalgic period piece into a timeless treatise on life, death and the human condition. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1938.
Director Michael Halloran believes the continued appeal of the play lies in the issues it addresses.
“Although it is set in a very specific time and place, what Thornton Wilder is writing about is nearly universal. We can still relate to these people because we still experience what they do: the small joys and frustrations of daily life as well as the big moments of love and loss,” he said. “Wilder tells us that all these moments, the big and small, are to be treasured because they are just that: fleeting moments.”
The Stowe Theatre Guild production features a cast of veteran and new community actors from across Vermont, including Michael Smith, Matt Bellew, Adi See, Susan Loynd, Cynthia Seckler, Rachel Natvig, Ashley Hall, Asher Smith, Rebecca Driscoll, Teddy Waszazak, Clem Turmel, Wes Olds, Marci Robinson and Marie A. Schmukal.
Catie Smith is the assistant director.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, as well as matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at stowetheatre.com.
