Stowe Theatre Guild is hosting a remote production of the emotionally powerful, intimate musical “The Last Five Years.”
The play, a fundraiser for the guild, is produced in collaboration with GDB Theatre & Pageant Productions.
The play is about two young New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show’s unconventional framework shows Cathy, played by Hayley Ryan of Burlington, telling her story backwards, while Jamie, played by the Timmy Lewis, also of Burlington, tells his story chronologically.
The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
Stowe Theatre board member Matt Bacewicz is artistic director. Director of photography, Joshua Miner, used green screens and also filmed on location in Winooski, Burlington, Stowe and Central Park.
For more information about streaming this ticketed event, go to stowetheatre.com or purchase directly at showtix4u.com/event-details/44532.
Tickets are available through December.
