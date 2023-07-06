Despite canceling its 2023 season, Stowe Theater Guild will host a two-show production of the play “Love Letters” on Aug. 18 and 19.

The A.R. Gurney play was a finalist for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and follows the lives of childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, from summer camp and boarding school to romantic attachments and family estrangements.

In their announcement, the guild described an “eloquent, funny, and touching” play that explores the “depths and transcendence of true love.”

John Weltman and Linda Monchik, who recently performed the play at the Cotuit Center for the Arts on Cape Cod, will be starring. Both are familiar faces in Cotuit and at various New England community theaters.

“We are thrilled to have John Weltman back on our stage, who performed ‘Tru’ here last season,” Guild vice-president Leslie Anderson said. “It’s important we keep our doors open even if this is an unconventional season.”

The nearly 30-year-old guild announced they would not mount any shows of their own in April, but said they would seek to engage traveling productions as they looked to build community support and cultivate relationships with a new set of volunteer dramatists.

“Love Letters” will be performed at the Town Hall Theater on the second floor of the Akeley Memorial Building on Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets can purchased at stowetheatre.com.