Stowe Theatre Guild will hold two live performances in 2021.
The award-winning, internationally acclaimed show, “HEDY! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” written and performed by Fulbright specialist Heather Masse, will take place on Sept. 11-12.
Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” opens Thursday, Oct. 7, and runs Thursdays-Saturday until Oct. 23. Auditions for this show will take place on July 10-11 in Stowe Theatre Guild’s new creative space on Route 100 in the lower village. Info: stowetheatre.com.
