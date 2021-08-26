Stowe Theatre Guild hosts its first live show since the pandemic with the award-winning New York City production “Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” featuring Fulbright specialist and writer Heather Massie, for two performances on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2:30 p.m., Stowe Theatre, 67 Main St.
Massie plays Lamarr, the glamorous Hollywood film actor of the 1930s and 1940s. Once declared “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Lamarr never received the recognition she deserved as the unexpected scientific genius and inventor of the technology used for torpedoes during WWII that is now used in cellphones, GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth.
Massie brings Hedy to life while interacting with the audience and playing the 35 other characters in Hedy’s life, including Jimmy Stewart, George Sanders, Bette Davis and Louis B. Mayer.
The mission of the work is to inspire audiences to find ways each day to make the world a better place, to encourage young women in endeavors of science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity and invention.
Stowe Theatre Guild requires all patrons, volunteers, cast and crew to be fully vaccinated unless under the age of 12 or medically ineligible, as determined by a physician.
Anyone attending or participating in Stowe Theatre Guild productions for the time being will be asked for proof of vaccination at the door and is required to be masked when inside Stowe Town Hall. Cast members are permitted to remove masks only when onstage for a performance.
Limited general admission tickets for sale online only at stowetheatre.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
