A close call with COVID forced Stowe Theatre Guild to cancel its shows this weekend, Oct. 7-9, but the pause is just temporary.
The show will open on Oct. 14 and performances are now scheduled for Oct. 14-23. If anyone has purchased a ticket for shows on Oct. 7-9, they can request to have tickets exchanged for another available night by emailing tickets@stowetheatre.com or by calling 253-3961.
If the ticket manager doesn’t hear from you by Saturday, Oct. 9, tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase.
