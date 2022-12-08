Everyone’s favorite ogre is back in the stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning, hit film, “Shrek.”
“Shrek the Musical” is described as irreverent fun for the whole family and proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.
Stowe High School students will perform, “Shrek the Musical,” Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 8-10, in the school auditorium. Showtimes are at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.
The show features Peter Ellis as Shrek, Maisie Schnee as Princess Fiona, Parker Guffey as Donkey, and Enzo DeLena as Lord Farquaad.
“Shrek the Musical” is a one-of-a-kind fairy tale where curses are reversed, donkeys and dragons find love and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes.
Grumpy, gruff, green ogre Shrek lives alone in his swamp. The world is fearful and mocking of him, and he is more than happy to leave the world to itself, in turn. Suddenly, his hermit existence is thrown open, when a group of homeless fairy tale characters — Pinocchio, the Gingerbread Man, the Three Little Pigs, and more — burst upon his swamp, seeking refuge from the persecution of the cruel, vertically-challenged Lord Farquaad.
Shrek seeks out Farquaad, who offers him a deal: If Shrek rescues Princess Fiona (whom Farquaad wishes to marry for her crown), then Farquaad will ensure the return of Shrek’s swamp by returning the fairy tale creatures to their homes.
In a desperate attempt to regain his swamp’s hermetic peace, Shrek enters the world for the first time in his life.
He travels to Princess Fiona’s prison, rescues her from a fire-breathing dragon, and then — scariest of all — is forced to get to know the princess as he tries to bring her back to evil Farquaad. To the determinedly unsocial ogre’s dismay, Fiona is very different from what he expected a princess to be. She may even provoke Shrek’s most novel experience yet: love.
Everyone is welcome — parents, guardians, community members at large — so come out and watch this local, magical, ogre-ly cast, crew, creatives, and directors.
Purchase tickets at the door or at bit.ly/3VDXHmG.
