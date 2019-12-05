Students at Stowe High School will present “Big Fish” — a musical by Andrew Lippa and book by John August — at the school auditorium this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The musical is based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions,” which became a 2003 movie directed by Tim Burton with an all-star cast — Albert Finney, Jessica Lange, Ewan McGregor, Helen Bonham Carter, Billy Crudup, Marion Cotillard, Robert Guillame.
The musical adaptation includes a giant, a mermaid, a witch and, of course, magical fish.
Unlike the fish in the Dr. Seuss classic, “One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish,” Ashton, Ala., where the story takes place, features three unique green and silver fish that are now making their debut performance on a Stowe stage.
Performances are Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Stowe High School auditorium on Barrows Road.
“Big Fish” is a magical journey through the triumphs and trials of a father’s relationship with his grown son — the father presents tall tales, and his son tries to reconcile them with actual events.
A deeper look reveals life lessons of love, family and legacy. With a rousing tap number, beautiful ballads and incredible storytelling, this show will engage all ages.
Tickets, payable by cash or check, will be available at the door. Mention this “Curtain Call” article and receive a $2 discount on each ticket in your party.
A loss for Valley Players
The Valley Players announce the passing of Jennifer Howard, chair of the board of directors, on Nov. 23, 2019, at her home in Fayston, surrounded by family and friends.
She lived in Vermont for more than 50 years, almost 45 of them with her beloved Mitchell Kontoff in their house on a hill overlooking the Mad River Valley. Her life was filled with laughter and kindness toward her family and friends.
Mitchell died in February 2015. When she was diagnosed with ALS, her “Team Jennifer,” led by dear friend Lisa Loomis, cared for her until she succumbed to the disease.
A celebration of her life is planned in the spring.