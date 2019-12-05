“Santaland Diaries” by writer and satirist David Sedaris, starring Jason Lorber and directed by Margo Whitcomb, comes to the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. The show exposes the underbelly of life working as an elf at Macy’s Santaland, based on Sedaris’ firsthand experience. Sedaris had his “Santaland Diaries” essay turned into a play by Joe Mantello, which since 1996 has been featured in cities across America. “Nope, it’s definitely not a traditional Christmas tale,” said Lorber, a comedian, actor and former Vermont legislator. “But if you want to laugh your stockings off the fireplace, and enjoy classic, satirical wit, then come.” Tickets are $20; $23 at the door. For reservations and information: 802-244-4168 or grangehallcc@gmail.com.