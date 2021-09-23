Bread & Puppet holds its annual Political Leaf Peeping to celebrate the fall landscape and the completion of another summer season with an afternoon of music, puppet shows and potato pancakes, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m., Bread & Puppet farm, 753 Heights Road, Glover.
The event begins in the pine forest with a memorial sing for Elka Schumann, who died Aug. 1. Elka, along with her husband, Peter, ran Bread & Puppet theater.
The sing will be followed by sideshows performed by friends and neighbors, including Banjo Bob, Merry-Go-Round and Clare Dolan, leading into a short, combined circus and pageant in the amphitheater.
A parade up the hill witnesses the official landscape opening ceremony, and Peter will serve his traditional potato pancakes with fresh applesauce.
“Our annual political leaf peeping at the time of general maple leaf admiration will also treat coinciding politics and propose a new politically motivated viewing of our endangered Mother Earth,” said Peter.
The Bread & Puppet Museum — showcasing one of the largest collections of big puppets in the world — and the museum store, which features a selection of new and old posters, books and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press, will be open throughout the afternoon.
An exhibit of watercolor landscapes by shape note singer Scott Luscombe will be on view in the Woodshed Gallery, which adjoins the museum.
The “Bad Bedsheet Existability” exhibit — large format paintings on old bedsheets by Peter Schumann — will be featured at Remi’s Wall, located on the walkway from the circus parking lot to the pine forest.
Masks are required and available to visit the museum and we strongly encourage the public to wear them while moving around the grounds. This event will not be ticketed. Suggested donation $10.
More at breadandpuppet.org.
