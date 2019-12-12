Lamoille County Players presents a Holiday Variety Show — created and hosted by farmer-musician-actor-director George Woodard with guests Carrie Cook, Lesley Grant and a cast of Players’ favorites on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at the historic Hyde Park Opera House, Main Street.
The show is part of an effort to raise enough money to land a $25,200 matching grant to upgrade the antiquated stage lighting system at the opera house.
The show features skits, songs, a brass quintet and an audience sing-along.
Woodard sets the scene in 1951, just before the founding of Lamoille County Players — probably raising money to restore the old Opera House. And beware, you may encounter some anachronisms in the performance of “songs that ain’t been written yet.”
Seats are $20 for this fundraising event.
The Vermont Arts Council awarded the Lamoille County Players a cultural facilities grant to upgrade its stage lighting system, but the Players must raise the other $25,200 to receive the full amount.
Home-baked refreshments will be available by donation, and there will be a raffle for a pair of 2020 Lamoille County Players season tickets, and the winners of the six artist-painted door panels from the Players’ last show, “Boeing, Boeing,” by silent auction will be announced on Dec. 15. Silent bidding on the door panels continues through both performances.
Tickets are available at lcplayers.com or at the door one hour before showtime.
Donations to the Let There Be Light campaign can be made online as well.