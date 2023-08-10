Lamoille County Players’ 71st season at the Hyde Park Opera House continues with “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition,” a production of the Children’s Theater Workshop.
The production runs Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 12, 2 and 7 p.m. at the historic Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main St.
Tickets are $5, $2 for students and seniors and are available online lcplayers.com.
